Silent Giants Power Ganesh Immersions

Hyderabad: Behind Hyderabad’s immersive Ganesh festivities this year were the quiet giants: the crane operators. From the mighty “Baahubali” Terex at Tank Bund to smaller lifters at local ponds, these men balanced faith and precision with every lift.

City-wide, 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes were deployed across major immersion points, including Hussainsagar and nearby tanks. The grandest responsibility fell on the five-year-old German-made Terex, affectionately called “Baahubali”, which handled the tallest Khairatabad Ganesh. Unlike older Chinese cranes that often dragged on for hours or even into the next day, this hydraulic marvel sped through its tasks. Its retractable boom and 20-foot pole, extending another 13 feet above the ground, made transport from trailers smooth and efficient. Its sensors monitored load, wind speed, and balance, and alarms meant operations halted immediately at the slightest risk.

“We did two or three trial lifts at ground level, raising it slightly to balance the ropes before the final immersion. The computer shows exact weight, wind speed and load radius,” explained Ajay Kumar, the crane operator from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, his voice steady as he pointed to the display. When not lifting Ganeshas during the festivities, this crane from the city is involved in works across South India and Maharashtra at dams, bridges and other heavy projects.

The one-and-a-half-hour process, from puja to plunge, unfolded under high drama. As the boom groaned and the idol hovered, the computer glowed with 38 tonnes. Kumar, technically qualified and a licensed operator with 15 years’ experience, felt the weight of the moment. “To handle the biggest Ganesh in the country is a privilege. It’s not just a job, it’s an honour.”

Operators handling smaller idols carried the same intensity. “Even if our idols are just a few tonnes, the care is the same. People trust us, and we cannot fail them,” said Ramesh Yadav at Tank Bund. Santosh from Sangareddy summed it up saying, We prepare for days. The immersion is not just lifting an idol, it is lifting people’s faith.”

For owner Altaf Mubeen of Asian Cranes, the task goes beyond business. “We take this more seriously than commercial jobs. It is our show of unity. Our work is our worship,” he said, lifting his eyes to the silent crowd.

From retractable booms that ease mobility to intelligent alarms that ensure safety, these cranes, grand or modest, were tools of devotion in the hands of skilled operators.