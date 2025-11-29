Sikhs to Take Part in Vishaal Diwan at NTR Stadium Tomorrow

Hyderabad: In connection with the 350th martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji, Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sahib Sitafalmandi will organise a ''Vishaal Diwan” (Mass Congregation) at NTR Stadium near, Indira Park on Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm

A large number of Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge at the event, according to a statement.

Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sahib Sitaphalmandi, Chairmen, Harpal Singh and Kanchan Singh, president, Pratap Singh, vice president, Rajender Singh, General Secretary, Ranjeet Singh and Joint Secretary and Coordinator Jagjeet Singh said the event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Gurubani shabad keertans and kathas (sermons).

Bhai Anantvir Singhji (USA wale), Bhai Gurdev Singhji (Australia wale), Gyani Sher Singhji (Ambala) and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite Shabad Keertans and Kathas and throw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak who stood for peace, equality and humanity.

After the culmination of the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees. Medical camps will be organised at the venue for the benefit of the people. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the celebrations.