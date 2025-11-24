Sikhs Take Up Charity On Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

Hyderabad: Guru Tegh Bahadur has long been an inspiration for the Sikh community to undertake several charitable activities. On Monday, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, multiple charity programmes were held. The 350th year of commemoration is being observed for a month.

Several Sikhs said his teachings and life remain a constant source of inspiration, noting that he sacrificed his life to uphold righteousness, humanity and truth.

In the city, various Gurudwaras regularly run medical camps and offer free food distribution throughout the year. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guru Tegh Bahadur Trust was formed, and since then it has been organising several welfare activities that continue to benefit citizens.

Dimple Kaur, a resident of Ameerpet, said, “We grew up listening to stories of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s valour, sacrifice and selfless service. They are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings encourage us to walk the path of justice with determination and courage.”

On the eve of the 350th Gurta Gaddi of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the martyrdom commemoration, the Prabandhak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, in coordination with Sikh Gurudwaras across Telangana, organised a grand Mass Kirtan Darbar to mark the historic moment when the Tenth Sikh Guru was formally bestowed Guruship. The celebratory event, held at the Municipal Grounds in Chilkalguda, Sitaphalmandi, drew hundreds of devotees and members of various faiths who gathered in an atmosphere of devotion and harmony.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is revered worldwide for his supreme sacrifice in defending human dignity, and his martyrdom is honoured through Nagar Kirtans and Vishal Kirtan Darbars held during this commemorative week.

Prabandhak Committee chairmen Harpal Singh and Kanchan Singh said the Mass Kirtan Darbar featured soulful Gurbani Keertans and Kathas (holy discourses) by renowned Ragi Jathas. Preachers highlighted the universal teachings of Sikhism, truth, compassion, equality, communal harmony, and the message of peace and brotherhood propagated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji and all Sikh Gurus.