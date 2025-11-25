Sikhs Take Out Nagar Keertan In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gurudwaras in Hyderabad on Tuesday commemorated the 350th Martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur by organising large-scale events.

The Nagar Keertan (holy procession) featured the Guru Granth Sahib Ji placed on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by Nishan Sahebans (religious flag-bearers), and impressive Gatka (Sikh martial arts) performances by Sikh youths.

The procession began from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and passed through Clock Tower, Sangeet X Roads, Keys High School, Oliphant Bridge, Chilkalguda, Mylargadda and Sitafalmandi X Road, before culminating at Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi in the evening.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered for his supreme sacrifice in defence of human dignity and religious freedom. His life and teachings were highlighted through Nagar Kirtans, Vishal Kirtan Darbars, and other commemorative programmes organised by the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad.

Throughout the procession, Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were served to devotees and visitors. LED-fitted vehicles displayed visuals depicting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones), dressed in traditional attire, were a major highlight of the procession.

The community organised month-long programmes featuring international speakers, charitable activities, and discourses on the teachings of Guru Nanak and the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur for the present generation.