Sikhs of Nanded fondly sing Manmohan’s praise

NANDED: People in Nanded city, particularly those from the Sikh community, fondly remembered former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh for his special association with the city in Maharashtra.

Located in the backward Marathwada region, Nanded has seen major development over the past two decades, including a notable increase in pilgrims visiting its iconic Gurudwara from across the globe. Nanded holds immense religious importance as the place where Shri Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, breathed his last. The Hazur Sahib Gurudwara, situated on the banks of the Godavari River, was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh between 1830 and 1839 AD. It houses the mortal remains of Guru Gobind Singh and displays various weapons inside the premises.

Dr Singh visited Nanded multiple times in various capacities — as a Planning Commission member, finance minister, and prime minister. In October 2008, the city hosted the grand 300th-anniversary celebration of the Guruship of Guru Granth Sahib, elevating its prominence as one of the five Takhats of Sikhism.

Nanded-based senior journalist Ravindra Singh Modi, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, demanded a posthumous Bharat Ratna for Singh, citing his contributions to the city’s development. Dr Singh sanctioned ₹1,700 crore for Nanded’s growth, leading to the construction of 39 roads, five over-bridges, and the development of the Godavari riverfront. An international airport is also in progress, and the city benefited extensively from the JNNURM scheme.

Senior photographer Vijay Hokarne recalled Singh’s visits to Gurudwara Takht after becoming Union finance minister, during which Huzur Sahib chief Jathender Sant Baba Hazur Singh Dhupia honoured him. Hokarne expressed pride in capturing memorable moments of Dr Singh’s visits, describing it as a lifelong memory. He added, “Dr Singh openly praised my services to the Gurudwara, which was a great honour for me.”