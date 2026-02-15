Sikhs Observe 350th Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur with Devotion in City

Hyderabad: Sikhs on Sunday observed the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur commemorating his sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights. As part of the year-long observance, a Vishesh Kirtan Darbar (mass congregation) was organised at Gurudwara Saheb Sitaphalmandi under the aegis of its Prabandhak Committee. A large number of devotees from across the state participated and offered prayers to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Chairmen Harpal Singh and Kanchan Singh, president Pratap Singh, and general secretary Ranjeet Singh of the committee said the congregation featured recitations of Shabad Kirtans and Kathas highlighting the teachings and sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Bhai Binder Singh Tantisaaz of Damdama Sahib, Gyani Harnek Singh and other invited Ragi Jathas delivered discourses and devotional renditions focusing on communal harmony, national integration and moral values. Speakers recalled that Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as Hind Di Chadar, stood against oppression and was martyred in 1675 at Chandni Chowk in Delhi for defending the right of individuals to practice their faith.

The gathering also remembered the sacrifices of Bhai Matidas, Bhai Satidas and Bhai Dayala. The programme concluded with Guru Ka Langar, the community kitchen, served to all attendees.



