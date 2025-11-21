Sikhs In Telangana To Mark Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom

HYDERABAD: Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, is being commemorated on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom anniversary. The community will observe the martyrdom on November 23 and 30, with large-scale events planned. The organising committee announced the schedule through a press release.

Guru Tegh Bahadurji is revered for his sacrifice in defence of human dignity and religious freedom. His life and courage will be honoured through Nagar Kirtans and Vishal Kirtan Darbars focusing on his teachings and supreme martyrdom. The committee said the Sikh Guru made unparalleled sacrifices for the nation and upheld Dharma at great personal cost.

Large-scale programmes will be organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, in cooperation with all Sikh Gurudwaras of Telangana. The events will include Nagar Kirtans (religious processions), Kirtan Darbars and Vishal Diwans (mass congregations), paying tribute to the Ninth Sikh Guru's commitment to religious freedom and human rights.

The Gurta Gaddi of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji (the installation of Guru Gobind Singh as the tenth Sikh Guru) will also be observed. Bhai Anantvir Singhji (USA wale), Bhai Gurdev Singhji (Australia wale), Bhai Amarjeet Singh Taan, Gyani Sher Singhji (Ambala) and other Ragi Jathas will render shabad keertans and kathas at the mass congregations.

As part of the 350th Gurta Gaddi of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji, a Kirtan Darbar (mass congregation) will be held on November 23 from 11 am to 2.30 pm at the Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi, where hundreds of Sikh devotees and members of various faiths are expected to participate.

On November 25, a colourful Nagar Kirtan (holy procession) will be taken out from the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at around 4.30 pm. Sri Nishan Sahebans (the sacred Sikh flag) from all Gurudwaras in Telangana will be carried by the Nishanchis (flag-bearers). The procession will pass through Clock Tower, Sangeet crossroads, Keyes High School, Oliphant Bridge, Chilkalguda and Mylargadda, before returning to the Gurudwara Saheb Sitaphalmandi.