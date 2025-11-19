Sikhs Get Ready To Mark Ninth Guru’s Martyrdom

HYDERABAD: The Sikh community in Hyderabad is getting ready to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who championed human rights and the freedom of religion. He was executed November 24, 1675 for resisting forced conversions under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

His core teaching to protect the weak and oppressed even at the cost of one’s life remains central to Sikh philosophy. The day, observed as Shaheedi Diwas, will have a series of programmes aimed at educating the younger generation about his sacrifice. Preachers from Punjab and abroad will participate in the events.

Gurudwara Sahib Sitafal Mandi began its observances on Tuesday with Prabhat Sewa, a dawn procession of devotional singing and prayer. The programmes will continue until November 22.

According to Gurudwara president Pratap Singh Oshan, “Several families will take part in these programmes each day. On November 23, a large congregational event will be held at the municipal grounds, Sitafal Mandi. On November 25, a procession will begin at Gurudwara Secunderabad and conclude at Sitafal Mandi.”

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Gurudwara Sahib Secunderabad, said, “On November 29, we have an evening programme, and on November 30, a day-long congregation at NTR Grounds. Preachers from Punjab will recite from the Guru Granth Sahib, and senior preachers from the US and Canada will also participate. Devotees from across the state and neighbouring states are expected to attend.”

Baldev Singh Bagga of Gurudwara Sahib Secunderabad added, “Guru Tegh Bahadur taught righteous living, spiritual equality, and the defence of the oppressed. His hymns emphasise inner spirituality over outward rituals. His principles — selfless devotion to God, freedom from ego and material desires, and the belief that the divine resides in everyone — continue to inspire. He stood firmly for human rights and the freedom of religion.”