Sikhs Gear Up For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Hyderabad: The Sikh community across the twin cities is gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Wednesday with devotion and community service. Guru Nanak’s teachings rest on three key principles — remembering God (Naam Japna), earning an honest living (Kirat Karni), and sharing with others (Vand Chakna). Sikhs also emphasise equality, selfless service (Seva) and living a life of truth, compassion and contentment.

Baldev Singh Bagga, president of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, said, “The gurudwara offers langar — free breakfast, lunch and dinner — to nearly 500 people every day throughout the year.”

He added that the Guru Nanak Medical Centre attached to the gurudwara provides charitable healthcare. “We have facilities for eye care, dental treatment, X-rays and other diagnostic tests. Dialysis costs only `300, and doctors are available for cardiology, gynaecology and other specialities,” he said.

On Tuesday, a night Keertan Darbar was organised at the gurudwara, which has over 1,500 associated families. Jagmohan Singh, secretary, said, “The Sikh community is hardworking and honest in its professions. Our committee regularly introduces new programmes for charitable work.”

At Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, langar is served daily to all visitors, and two food trucks distribute free lunches at government hospitals each afternoon. Several educational institutions for the underprivileged are also run by the Sikh Educational Society and Telangana Sikh Society.

The Moni Babaji Health Centre at Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet, operates a diagnostic centre and polyclinic offering affordable treatment. As part of the 556th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Wednesday, a Vishaal Deevan will be held at the Exhibition Grounds, where over 25,000 devotees and followers of various faiths are expected to participate.