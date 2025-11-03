Sikh Community Participates in Colorful Nagar Keethan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rendering of Shabad Keertans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji on a well decorated vehicle, carrying of Nishan Sahebans (religious flags) and exhilarating display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art form, were part of ``Nagar Keertan,'' holy procession taken out as part of the Prakash Utsav of 556th birthday celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion.

As part of the ongoing 556th Prakash Purab celebrations, the procession was taken out on Monday from Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar and passed through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and reached Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the evening.

Prabhandak Committee, Presidents, Satvinder Singh Bagga (GSGSS), S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), Jaspal Singh Tuteja (GSGSS Vice President), General Secretaries, Jagmohan Singh (GSS), Joginder Singh Mujral (GSGSS), Secretary, Harpreet Singh Gulati (GSS) and other committee members said that "Nagar Keertan'' was marked with carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, (revered scripture of Sikhs on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by ``Nishaan Sahebans'' (religious flag bearers) and demonstration of Gatka skills by youths. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.

The Sikh youths hailing from Jai Tegang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar) and Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other Gatka Jathas displayed their exhilarating ``GATKA'' skills (Sikh martial art forms) by performing extraordinary exercise with their blunt weapons, Kirpans, swords skills and other skills with breathtaking performance attracting the passerbys all along the procession routes, Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were supplied to the devotees and passers by all along the routes.

Life history and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed on a decorated vehicle with LED screen.

As the main 556th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Devji falls on November 5, 2025 a mass congregation will be held at sprawling Exhibition Grounds in Nampally Road from 10.30 am to 4 pm on November 5, 2025 where over 25,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge at the event.

The event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render shabad keertans.

After the culmination of the congregation Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees.