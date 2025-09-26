Sikh Celebrate Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan

Hyderabad: The Sikh community in the city participated in and celebrated the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji on Friday. The procession was welcomed on Thursday evening at the outskirts of the city. On Friday, as part of the commemorations, the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan departed from Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Chawniat, Barambala, Kishanbagh, Hyderabad, and proceeded towards Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The Nagar Kirtan, led by the Panj Pyare and the Holy Guru Granth Sahib, was taken out in a grand procession, allowing the Sikh Sangat and residents to receive blessings at their doorsteps. The procession was greeted with enthusiasm and devotion, with people from different faiths expressing reverence and showering flowers on the palki of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Devotees also rendered seva during the procession.