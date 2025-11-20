Signs of Black Magic Using Cows in Govt Schools Alarm People in Jangaon

WARANGAL, KARIMNAGAR: Jangaon, Warangal and Jagtial districts have been gripped by fear after a series of disturbing incidents involving black magic rituals, including the brutal mutilation of livestock and rites performed on school premises. The most shocking incident occurred in Sreepathipally village in Jangaon district, where unidentified persons mutilated a cow, cutting off its left horn and left eye on the night of Amavasya. The culprits then allegedly used the cow’s blood to perform Raktabhishekam at the local Uppalamma temple, triggering widespread panic among residents who suspect the act was part of a Kshudra Puja.

The incident came to light when farmer Venkatesh found his cow dead in its shed the next morning. The animal was bleeding heavily, and examination showed clear signs that it had been tied up before its eye and horn were removed with a sharp knife. The attackers also collected some of the blood for the ritual. Based on Venkatesh’s complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Superstitious practices have also caused alarm in Warangal district. On the outskirts of Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal, villagers found chilling evidence of late-night rituals performed on Karthika Pournami. The scene included turmeric, vermillion, flowers, lemons and traces indicating the sacrifice of hens, creating fear and unease among locals.

In Jagtial town, the focus of concern shifted to an educational institution. Students and teachers of a government school in Tharoor camp were shocked to discover signs of black magic on the school veranda, including fresh rangoli, turmeric, vermillion, lemons and a lit lamp, suggesting a ritual had taken place inside the campus. Residents recalled a previous incident at the same school, where a pigeon was sacrificed and its carcass hung from the school bell, terrifying young students.

Parents expressed deep concern that the school, meant to impart education and values, is instead becoming a site for superstition, potentially harming children psychologically in this digital age. Locals said that the absence of a proper compound wall allowed outsiders easy access to the premises, and they urged authorities to construct a boundary wall immediately to ensure students’ safety and prevent further incidents.

The recurring nature of these incidents across districts reflects a disturbing trend of superstitious and brutal practices persisting alongside modern technological progress.