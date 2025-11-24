Signal From Space: Isro Chief Backs Rail Innovation

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman Dr V. Narayanan praised Indian Railways for its role in the nation’s growth and said that being associated with IRISET is a dream for many engineers. He made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the 68th Annual Day celebrations of the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (Iriset), a globally recognised rail training institute.

The institute celebrated its Annual Day on Monday. Dr Narayanan, who also serves as secretary, department of space, presented academic awards to toppers of various courses conducted during the year. The institute’s technical magazine Gyandeep was released on the occasion. Earlier in the day, a technical workshop was held on emerging developments in Kavach Technology and Cybersecurity, featuring experts from industry, academia and zonal railways. Exhibition stalls displaying signalling and telecommunication systems and upcoming technological developments were also set up.

Dr Narayanan highlighted that rapid technological advancement will soon enable real-time monitoring of all trains on the Indian Railway network. He stressed that communication is crucial for safe train operations and noted that Isro’s satellites are playing a major role in providing the required communication support. He added that India “has the best camera on the moon” and remains the first nation to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole.

He said Isro and Indian Railways will collaborate further in the coming years on new technological initiatives.

The event was attended by Satish Kumar, chairman and CEO, Railway Board; Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, general manager, South Central Railway (SCR); Rajesh Kumar Pandey, additional member (Signal); Sailesh Gupta, additional member (Telecom); and IRISET director general Sharad Kumar Srivastava, among other senior officials.

In a recorded message played at the event, Railway Board chairman and CEO Satish Kumar congratulated the toppers and reiterated that safety in train operations remains the highest priority. He stressed the importance of inculcating safe working habits among officers and supervisors and noted that IRISET conducts numerous training programmes not only for Railway personnel but also for private-sector professionals.

SCR general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava urged the institute to take up initiatives in multi-skilling the workforce and improving the reliability of signalling and telecommunications assets. He underscored the need to upgrade training modules to enhance productivity and ensure safety in train operations.