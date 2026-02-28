Signal-Free KBR Park Soon: Steel Bridge Work Begins at Mugdha Junction

Hyderabad:City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the construction of the steel bridge at Mughdha Junction in Banjara Hills, where work commenced on Friday, was an attempt to establish a signal-free road network in the city. He said seven flyovers and underpasses would be constructed over the next two years, specifically to ensure signal-free traffic flow around the KBR Park.

Speaking after inspecting the site, Sajjanar said the work was being undertaken in a phased manner, in coordination with the GHMC, the state government, and the police, to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public. Construction work for six pillars on the route from Mugdha Junction towards KBR Park would commence later in the night on Friday, he said.



Sajjanar clarified that the works would be carried out intensively at night hours to avoid traffic disruptions during the daytime. There would be minor inconvenience for motorists only until the foundation works were completed, after which vehicular movement would continue as usual, he said.

The police commissioner said that once the project was completed, the roads surrounding KBR Park would transform into signal-free junctions, thereby facilitating smooth and rapid transit to the central, eastern, and western parts of the city.

