Sign Boards at Basar Warn Devotees

Adilabad: Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila and Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar inspected the bathing ghats at Basar on Monday, a day after five young devotees from Hyderabad drowned in the Godavari.

SP Sharmila spoke with boatmen operating on the river and issued strict safety instructions for transporting pilgrims. She also questioned one boatman about why he had not stayed with the youths while they were taking a holy dip on a sandbar in mid-river on Sunday.

Basar police have erected signboards at the entrance and foot of the ghats, warning devotees of the dangers of entering the river and advising them to bathe only at designated spots. The SP added that additional security measures will be put in place at the Pushkar ghats to ensure devotees’ safety and convenience.