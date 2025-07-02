Sigachi Industries Clarifies No Reactor Explosion in Pashamylaram Mishap

Hyderabad: Sigachi Industries has issued a statement clarifying that the recent mishap at its facility located in Pashamylaram was not caused by a reactor explosion.

In a press release on Wednesday, the management stated, “Since the time of the incident, we have been actively coordinating emergency response efforts, providing support to the affected families, and cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and compliance measures.”

The company has committed to an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased. Additionally, those injured in the incident will receive complete medical care and rehabilitation support.

“As we await the findings of the official investigation, we want to reiterate that the accident was not triggered by a reactor explosion,” the statement added.

Sigachi Industries further announced that operations at the affected plant will remain suspended for approximately 90 days as a precautionary and compliance measure.

The death toll from a powerful explosion at the chemical factory has risen to 36, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day on July 1, officials said.







