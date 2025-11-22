Sigachi Claims in Its Reports on Safety Sound Hollow

Hyderabad: Sigachi Industries which has been found to have been violation of many safety norms by a committee of experts set up by the state government to investigate the June 2025 explosion, appears to have been taking its own narrative on how it takes employee safety and welfare very seriously as part of its running the company.

The experts committee found that the company had no safety training for its employees, and even indulged in hazardous practices of putting untrained novices to tackle high-risk work such as packaging its microcrystalline cellulose, where the June explosion was triggered.

The company, in its sustainability reports for 2023-24, and 2024-25, claimed that among its important targets was employee safety and well being.

While in the 2023-24 report, the company said under its ‘occupational health, safety & employee well being’ goal, it aimed to provide “regular safety training and awareness sessions for all employees,” in its report for 2024-25, Sigachi said its aim was to “Ensure all employees undergo relevant trainings for an average of 5 training man days annually.”

In its reports, the company stressed on its goal of achieving “zero” accidents at all its sites. Sigachi also reported that its goal was to “Achieve zero major and minor accidents across all production facilities by establishing, communicating, and training employees on well-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Incidentally, the experts committee, in its final report submitted to the government, found that the company failed on all these fronts.