Sigachi Booked for Blast Deaths

Hyderabad: Sangareddy police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the management of Sigachi Industries following the devastating explosion at its Pashamylaram unit, which has officially claimed 36 lives so far.

The case, filed under the jurisdiction of BDL Bhanur police station, invokes Section 105 of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder—a cognisable offence that carries a punishment of not less than five years and up to life imprisonment, along with a fine. Besides, the FIR includes charges under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and Section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

While the official death toll remains at 36, ground reports suggest that the actual number of casualties may be significantly higher. Firefighters at the site fear the toll could reach 60. However, district officials have not confirmed any revised figures and have remained silent on further details.

The company, owned by Amit Raj Sinha, now faces a police investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and identify any lapses in safety and compliance.