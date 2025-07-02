Sigachi Blast: Improper Upkeep Of Spray Dryer, Untrained Workers Set Off Explosion

Hyderabad:The massive explosion at the Sigachi Industries’ pharmaceutical facility at Pashamylaram was caused by a failure to clean and maintain critical equipment, according to preliminary findings by officials from the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (TGDRF) and the Sangareddy District Collectorate.

According to an initial probe, the blast originated from a large spray dryer used in the production of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), a common excipient used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The dryer, which spanned all three floors of the fire-ravaged building, is believed to have overheated to temperatures exceeding 700°C, triggering the deadly explosion.

Sigachi Industries is one of India’s largest producers of MCC, with production facilities in both Telangana and Gujarat. The spray dryer plays a central role in converting the slurry compound formulation into powder form. Officials revealed that the dryer is equipped with internal fans, which are meant to regulate temperatures. However, due to a lack of periodic maintenance, the fans failed, which led to a sharp and uncontrolled rise in temperature.

MCC is manufactured at this factory and the spray dryer is used to powder it. The MCC is a common substance used in the pharmaceutical industry and Sigachi Industries is one of the largest manufacturers of it in India.

“The temperature must be carefully monitored and controlled during the drying of MCC,” an official from the Sangareddy Collectorate explained. “In this case, there was no effective cooling mechanism due to poorly maintained fans, which caused the temperature to spike, resulting in a massive explosion

Apart from lack of maintenance, officials noted that untrained daily-wage labourers were tasked with cleaning and maintaining the high-risk equipment — the work that should have been performed by at least semi-skilled personnel.



“This kind of equipment demands qualified and trained staff for upkeep,” the official added. But “the irony is that in this facility, such a critical task was entrusted to unskilled labourers.

Initial reports had speculated that the blast might have involved a chemical reactor. However, the ongoing investigation has ruled this out, confirming instead that the failure of the spray dryer system was the primary cause.