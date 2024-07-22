Siddipet Steel (Barthan) Bank gets appreciation in Economic Survey 2023-24

Hyderabad: The Economic Survey- 2023-24 released on Monday appreciated the Siddipet steel bank idea originated during Kanti-Velugu program, a state-wide universal eye testing program, launched in 2022



The Steel (Barthan) Bank idea of Siddipet district in Telangana revolves around addressing the challenge of managing plastic waste, particularly disposable utensils, in the district through a creative and sustainable solution.

The initiative originated during the Kanti-Velugu program in 2022, a state-wide universal eye testing program where medical camps were held across villages, necessitating daily food arrangements for 15-20 staff members.

According to the survey, the steel bank concept entails providing a variety of steel utensils such as plates, spoons, glasses, bowls, and basins, which are stored as a bank at the Gram Panchayat Office.

The benefits of the initiative have been the reduction of plastic waste accumulation, increased community awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic consumption, such as cancerous and digestive issues due to indirect consumption of micro-plastics, additional income sources for communities, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Gram Panchayats, which is utilized for operational, maintenance, and expansion purposes.

The key outcome has been reduced plastic waste collection, dumping, and burning, with an expected reduction of 6-8 kilograms of plastic waste per event and 28 quintals per month. The Barthan Bank initiative has been implemented in the local bodies of many other States.

Referring to Global Capital Centres (GCCs), the survey said various States are undertaking a multi-pronged approach to boost the GCC ecosystem by identifying high-potential industries. For example, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have launched research and development (R&D) policies to expand the GCC landscape in sectors such as auto and electric vehicles, electronics, pharma and life sciences in the states.

These policies aim to develop innovation hubs in the States by leveraging the existing industry presence and the academic and R&D ecosystem. For instance, Telangana contributes to over 30 per cent of India’s pharma production and is home to more than 1,000 life sciences companies and over 200 FDA-approved sites for producing innovative and generic medicines.