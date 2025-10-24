Siddipet Police Trim Tree Branches On Rajiv Rahadari

Hyderabad: The Siddipet traffic police, with the cooperation of the HKR Highway Authority staff, on Friday carried out a tree branch trimming and removal drive on Rajiv Rahadari as part of preventing measures of road mishaps. Traffic ACP Suman Kumar said that tree branches on both sides of the road had become an obstruction and inconvenience for motorists. To ensure safe and smooth traffic movement, this special drive was conducted in removing the tree branches on the stretch.

"It has become essential to remove tree branches that pose a risk of accidents along Rajiv Rahadari. Following the instructions of Siddipet police commissioner K.M. Vijay Kumar, we conducted this special drive. We have also requested HKR Highway officials to identify accident-prone areas within the town limits and to arrange proper lighting and warning boards.” the ACP said.