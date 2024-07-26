Hyderabad: Two persons died after their Innova car crashed into a private bus travelling in the opposite direction on the other side of the divider at Shamirpet Majidpur village under the Genome valley police station limits on Friday.

The victims were travelling to Hyderabad from Siddipet in the car when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the divider and collided with a private bus and a bike coming in the opposite direction, going to Siddipet from Hyderabad. The accident occurred at 9:20 am.

The duo travelling in the Innova died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Mohan, 25, a resident of Hakimpet, and the details of the other are not known yet.

The pillion rider on the bike, identified as Shashidhar, and the driver, Shashibushi, were injured. Additionally, seven passengers on the private bus sustained minor injuries, police said.

The car flipped over the divider and hit the bus and the bike on the opposite road. Police believe the accident happened because the car was being driven at an excessively high speed and the duo had not fastened the seat belts. Neither of the two passengers was buckled up, leading to their fatal injuries. We believe that if they would have buckled seat belt, they might have survived the crash, said eyewitness Sharath.

The Innova was badly damaged in the crash. The front portion of the car was crushed as it got flipped over the divider, damaging the roof and sides too. The vehicle got mangled after hitting the bus and the bike, leaving the vehicle unrecognizable. The two bodies got thrown out of the car at some distance as they had not fastened the seat belts.

There were no signs of alcohol but we suspect the tragic incident happened due to high speed. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem and investigation is underway, said Genome Valley Inspector P. Yadayya.