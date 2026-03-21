Siddipet District Jail To Be Inaugurated By CM Tomorrow

Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate the newly constructed Siddipet District Jail in a ceremony on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Ahead of the inauguration, Director General, Prisons & Correctional Services, Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, inspected the premises and supervised preparations. She reviewed arrangements with Siddipet Commissioner of Police Sadhana Rashmi Perumal and issued directives to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Dr. Mishra was accompanied by senior prison officials, including N. Muralibabu, IG Prisons; Dr. D. Srinivas, DIG Prisons; G. Ratnam, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, along with engineers from the Police Housing Corporation, led by Y. B. Srinivas, Executive Engineer.

Built across 34 acres, for Rs 90 crore, the high-security District Jail at Ensanpally is a modern correctional facility designed in a Swastika-shaped layout to enhance surveillance and security. Apart from four watch towers to ensure 24-hour surveillance, a 32-bed hospital, a library, a school and two state-of-the-art kitchens have been constructed for the prisoners. The jail can accommodate 415 inmates, significantly easing overcrowding in nearby prisons. Out of a total of 8 barracks, a separate high security barracks has been built for women, which can accommodate up to 50 female prisoners. The new jail is expected to strengthen prison infrastructure in Telangana, providing enhanced security for high-risk inmates on par with Chanchalguda Jail.