Siddhartha Reddy Surrenders in 2002 Prathyusha Death Case

Hyderabad: In a major turn in the long-running case surrounding the death of Telugu actress Prathyusha, convict Siddhartha Reddy surrendered before the Nampally court. His surrender follows a Supreme Court directive, which upheld his two-year sentence and ordered him to turn himself in within four weeks. Reddy, who had been living in the United States, returned to India to comply.

Prathyusha died on February 24, 2002, after consuming a poisoned soft drink along with Siddhartha Reddy. While she succumbed during treatment, Reddy survived. Her mother fought a prolonged legal battle, insisting the death was murder. The trial court convicted Reddy of abetting suicide and sentenced him to five years, later reduced to two years by the High Court. The Supreme Court recently dismissed his appeal, sealing the verdict.

Prathyusha and Siddhartha’s relationship began in 1993 during their college days in Hyderabad. While her mother eventually accepted their plans to marry, Siddhartha’s mother strongly opposed the union, reportedly threatening suicide if he went ahead. This family opposition became a major obstacle for the couple.

On February 23, 2002, Siddhartha picked Prathyusha up from a beauty parlor in Punjagutta. Hours later, both were rushed to Care Hospital in critical condition. Prathyusha died the next day, while Siddhartha recovered and was discharged on March 9.