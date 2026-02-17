Siberian Painted Storks Arrive In Khammam After 4 Years

NALGONDA: After a four-year gap, thousands of Siberian painted storks (red-legged storks) were spotted at Chanthapally of Khammam district. These birds arrive in Khammam for the breeding season, which starts from January and ends by August. They built nests on tamarind and mesquite trees near a water body in the village.

The villagers were joyous after spotting the Siberian bird,s as they believed that the arrival of such birds would indicate good rains and harvesting.

The villagers were also asked by the officials for measures for the protection of Siberian painted storks, when they migrate to the village.

In an advisory, district forest officer Siddharth Vikram Singh asked tourists and people, who come to watch migrant Siberian painted storks, against throwing stones at them and against chasing them out of their nests. He said people should not cry out loud or make any loud sounds. Silence should be maintained by the watchers at the place.

He asked the people to inform the officials of the forest department, if any bird found injured.

“It was everyone's responsibility, particularly the villagers of Chanthapally, to protect Siberian painted storks, which have migrated to the place by travelling thousands of kilometres,” the forest officer said.