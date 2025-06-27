 Top
SIB Tapped My Phone After Quitting BRS: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Telangana
M Srinivas
27 Jun 2025 6:28 PM IST

He appeared before the SIT as a witness in the ongoing investigation into the phone tapping case

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Friday accused the BRS of tapping his phone after he quit the party. His phone was also tapped during Dubbak and Munugode byelections.

He said this after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a witness in the ongoing investigation into the phone tapping case. As the BRS started facing anti-incumbency within months after returning to power for the second consecutive term, the top leaders started indulging in phone-tapping.

He said the former Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy ensured tapping of phones of leaders from other parties.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP MP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Phone Taping Case 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the AuthorM Srinivas

