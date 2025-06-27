SIB Tapped My Phone After Quitting BRS: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Friday accused the BRS of tapping his phone after he quit the party. His phone was also tapped during Dubbak and Munugode byelections.

He said this after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a witness in the ongoing investigation into the phone tapping case. As the BRS started facing anti-incumbency within months after returning to power for the second consecutive term, the top leaders started indulging in phone-tapping.

He said the former Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy ensured tapping of phones of leaders from other parties.