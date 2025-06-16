SIB Tapped Family Members’ Phones, Says Revanth Reddy’s Follower Ramesh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s follower M Ramesh Reddy from Achampet Assembly constituency testified before the Jubilee Hills police here on Monday in connection with the phone tapping case.

Speaking after appearing before the police, Ramesh Reddy said he got a call from the police on Saturday asking him to testify as his phone was tapped earlier. Following the instructions from the police, he said he appeared before the police.

During the interaction with them, the police officials enquired about his two phone numbers, which were tapped during the BRS regime. The phone numbers of those with whom he spoke were also shown to him. “I never used to understand why the police used to stop his vehicle wherever he goes,” he said.

After stopping the vehicle, the police would inquire about the purpose of his visit and where he was going apart from checking the vehicle. “At that time, I did not understand why the police were asking such questions and stopping his vehicle frequently. The police personnel used to visit my house to enquire about me regularly,” he said.

“But now I understand that the SIB sleuths tapped my phones to know about my movements and maintained surveillance on me to know with whom I am meeting and where I am going. They (SIB) sleuths tracked my every movement,” Ramesh Reddy, who is the follower of Revanth Reddy for the last 16 years, said.

“When I was working for Revanth Reddy Sir during elections in Kamareddy district, the sleuths continued surveillance and even if I visited a lane the police used to stop my vehicle. The SIB heard my conversations related to business and politics,” he explained.

Ramesh Reddy further stated that the SIB collected the phone numbers of family members and heard their conversations. “Our personal conversation of the family was also heard and behaved in a cheap manner,” he said.

“When the politicians asked them to do tapping, the police officers could have persuaded them saying that it is wrong,” he added, requesting the government to ensure stern punishment against the errant police officers.