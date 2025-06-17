SIB Ex-Chief Appears Before SIT In Phone Tapping Case For Fourth Time

Hyderabad: Former SIB Chief T Prabhakar Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) here on Tuesday in connection with the phone tapping case. He was appearing before the SIT for the fourth time.

The SIT officials would question the contact of 600 people including politicians and their family members whose phone numbers were tapped during the BRS regime. The SIT is expected to know the reactions of Rao after explaining to him the trauma faced by those whose phones were tapped.

Rao, who is the prime accused in the phone tapping case, returned to Hyderabad on June 8 after spending over 15 months in the US. Rao was evading questioning after the case was registered against him at Panjagutta police station in March 2024.

He returned to the city after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest.