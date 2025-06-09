SIB Did Its Duty To Collect Info About Maoist Activities, Says Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will verify and analyse the statement of former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao by cross-checking his claims with the statements made by other accused in connection with the phone tapping case before the next date of questioning on June 11.

On Monday, the first day of questioning, the SIT officials tried to establish the role of Prabhakar Rao in the case as his team members such as G. Praneeth Rao and others tapped the phones of several individuals allegedly based on his instructions.

Prabhakar Rao arrived at the Jubilee Hills police station in his wife’s vehicle. Sources said he was healthy and was offered lunch during the questioning. He was allowed to take medicines.

During the eight hours of questioning, the sources said Prabhakar Rao tried to avoid some questions, while giving diplomatic answers to others. Addressing the interrogating officials, Prabhakar Rao reportedly said, “You are also a police officer. You know everything about the case, its background and the regular functioning of SIB. How difficult is it to get information?”

When the SIT reportedly sought to know if he was under pressure from anybody to intercept the phones, Prabhakar Rao reportedly said that the SIB did their job in collecting information about the banned Maoist activities and other anti-social elements.

The SIT officials, however, are confident that they would get complete details by questioning Prabhakar Rao on June 11. To confirm their previous statements, the SIT is likely to serve notices to four suspended police officers — G. Praneeth Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao and M Thirupathanna — for questioning along with Prabhakar Rao. All these accused are out on bail.