Kamareddy: Mystery Shrouds Death of Trio in Lake

Kamareddy: Mystery shrouds the deaths of three people, including a police sub-inspector and a woman police constable, at the Adloor Yellareddy village lake. The bodies of Bhiknoor police sub-inspector Sathelli Sai Kumar (32), Bibipet police constable L. Sruthi (33), and Bibipet Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society employee Nikhil were recovered. Police are investigating whether the three died by suicide, accidentally drowned, or if there was any foul play.

All three went missing on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. SI Sai Kumar’s mobile phone was switched off from Wednesday evening, prompting police to trace its signals to Adloor Yellareddy lake. Constable Sruthi left Bibipet police station saying she was visiting her parents in Gandhari but never returned.

After Sruthi’s parents filed a complaint, police began searching for the missing constable. Under the supervision of Kamareddy district superintendent of police Ch. Sindhu Sharma, police and the fire services department conducted a search in the lake. They found the cellphones and footwear of Sruthi and Nikhil on the tank bund, along with SI Sai Kumar’s car and footwear in the same area.

Sruthi and Nikhil’s bodies were recovered at midnight on Wednesday, and SI Sai Kumar’s body was found on Thursday. Sources indicate that a rapport developed between Sai Kumar and Sruthi when he was posted at Bibipet police station. After his transfer to Bhiknoor, Sruthi reportedly grew close to Nikhil, a computer operator and mutual friend.

Sruthi was divorced, and SI Sai Kumar is survived by his pregnant wife and a son. Nikhil was unmarried. It is believed the trio may have driven to Adloor Yellareddy in the SI’s car to resolve personal matters.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kamareddy SP Ch. Sindhu Sharma said the police investigation will clarify the reasons behind the deaths. “We handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem,” she stated, adding that there were no external injuries and the post-mortem results would provide more details. She noted it was too early to determine the exact cause of death.

Sruthi’s parents described their daughter as a fair-minded individual and rejected allegations of an extramarital relationship with Sai Kumar. They appealed to the media to handle the case sensitively. Satyanarayana, the SI’s uncle, insisted Sai Kumar was brave and would not have taken his own life, while Nikhil’s brother said he was unaware of any close friendship between Nikhil and Sruthi.