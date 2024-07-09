SI Transferred for Misbehaving With Woman

Nalgonda: A sub-inspector of police attached to Shaligouraram has been transferred and attached to Vacancy Reserved (VR) for misbehaving with a woman complainant.

After primary inquiry, Nalgonda SP Sharat Chandra Pawar issued orders transferring SI Vasa Praveen. Following a complaint by the woman, a case was booked against Praveen.

The officer was then attached (transferred) to Vacancy Reserved (VR) on disciplinary grounds and an inquiry was initiated.

A week ago, a woman from Vangamarthi village has complained to the SP saying that Praveen had misbehaved with her when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint about a family dispute, the police said.

Praveen allegedly misbehaved with the woman and asked her to make a call to his private number and demanded her to bring food to his place, police said.

The incident happened when the woman came to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband remarrying another woman without divorcing her. Police, citing a preliminary investigation, said it was found that the SI had allegedly exhibited gross negligence towards his legitimate duties and behaved irresponsibly with the woman.