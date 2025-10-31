SI Suspended For Helping Mega Fraudster

According to sources, Srikanth Goud allegedly drove Satish and his wife V. Shilpa to the Maharashtra border, instructing his team to travel in another vehicle. Sajjanar later questioned two constables and another sub-inspector who were in the second vehicle.

It is reported that Srikanth Goud’s staff alleged that the SI had struck a Rs 2-crore deal with Satish to facilitate his escape. The accused officer has since been detained and questioned.

During the investigation, officials from the special branch, Commissioner’s Task Force, and IT Cell examined the call data records and GPS locations of Satish, his wife Shilpa, and SI Srikanth Goud. Their movements confirmed that the trio had travelled together. The teams also collected CCTV footage from a roadside dhaba where they had stopped for tea.

A detailed inquiry report, supported by statements from Srikanth Goud’s team and technical evidence, was submitted to the commissioner. Based on this report, Sajjanar questioned Srikanth Goud and his three team members separately and subsequently issued a suspension order citing gross negligence while on duty, police sources said.

The case came to light after Dr P. Vinay Kumar, son of former Union minister P. Shiv Shankar, lodged a complaint with the CCS Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in September this year, alleging that Satish had cheated him of `25 lakh. Dr Vinay Kumar later approached senior officials, complaining of delays in the investigation. Following his representation, senior officers reviewed the progress of the case with the EOW.

Sources further revealed that Srikanth Goud and two others had allegedly detained Satish at police quarters in Begum Bazaar before negotiating the Rs 2-crore escape deal.

Special teams are now verifying the bank accounts and financial transactions of the suspended SI, his friends, and family members. They have also seized Srikanth Goud’s mobile phone to retrieve deleted data and confirm whether he received the money or merely helped Satish and Shilpa cross the Telangana border by misleading his team.

Special teams are also questioning Satish, Shilpa, and two others about their financial transactions and any cash payments made to the Srikanth Goud, a 2014 batch officer.