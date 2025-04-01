SI injured in hit ‘n’ run case

SANGAREDDY: Jinnaram police on Tuesday registered a hit and run case that left Jinnaram sub-inspector Naga Laxmi injured.

The police were conducting a drunken driving check on Monday at Jinnaram MPDO office. During the checking of a vehicle, another vehicle came from Mangampet route and halted. SI Naga Laxmi was making an inquiry into the second vehicle, but in the mean time its driver moved it forward.

As a result, the SI fell on the road and sustained injuries. A police patrolling team chased the vehicle, but the accused left it at Laxmipathigudem cross and ran away. Police seized the car (AP12P 0003) and shifted it to the police station. After verifying the details, police registered a case (crime number 31/2025) against vehicle owner Narsing Rao of Usikepai of Ameenpur municipality.

SI Naga Laxmi was discharged from the hospital after first aid. Police also verified the CCTV footage en route.