SI Held In ACB Trap, Locals Celebrate

HYDERABAD: The Anti‑Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Thimmajipet sub‑inspector Chalamalla Hari Prasad Reddy in Nagarkurnool district while allegedly demanding a bribe. Following his arrest, locals celebrated by bursting crackers and burning pots at Ambedkar Square, raising slogans against the tainted officer.

According to the ACB, the SI had initially demanded ₹30,000 on March 5 and later accepted a part payment of ₹20,000. On March 12, he allegedly took the bribe from the complainant to release vehicles seized in a sand‑smuggling case, including a tractor and JCB. The bureau stated that he performed his duties improperly and dishonestly, constituting an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hari Prasad Reddy was produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad. Victims alleged he routinely extorted money from villagers in the name of CCTV cameras and tortured people for bribes.