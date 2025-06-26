SI, Constable From AP Die In Road Accident In Suryapet District

Nalgonda: A Sub-Inspector of Police and a Constable from Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident at Durgapuram stage on the outskirts of Kodada in Suryapet district on early hours of Thursday. Another two police constables were also injured in the incident.

The road accident took place when a car in which they were traveling, was hit by an over speeding lorry from its backside. They were going to Hyderabad from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh for investigation of a case.

The killed in the road accident were identified as Alamuru Sub-Inspector Ashok and constable Ashok. The injured constables have been shifted to area hospital at Kodad for treatment.