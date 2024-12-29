Shyam Benegal's Connection to Hyderabad and Legacy Explored in Tribute

Hyderabad: “Shyam Benegal’s humility was his defining quality—despite being a celebrated filmmaker, he treated everyone as an equal,” said filmmaker Elahe Hiptoola during a moving tribute to the legendary director at the Guruswamy Centre.

The event, organised to honour the late Benegal’s life and contributions to cinema, brought together theatre personalities, filmmakers, and admirers who painted a vivid picture of his professional and personal legacy.

Speakers renowned film-maker B. Narsing Rao, film comedian Shankar Melkote, and Hiptoola reflected on Benegal’s ties to Hyderabad, recalling his childhood in Alwal, his father’s photography studio in Lal Bazaar, and his time at Nizam College.

Melkote said, “Shyam Benegal’s connection to Hyderabad shaped his storytelling—there was always an authenticity, a rootedness, in his work that resonated with audiences.”

The speakers celebrated Benegal’s groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema, particularly his meticulous discipline. Hiptoola shared an anecdote from her meeting with Benegal after her debut film, ‘Hyderabad Blues’, where he humbly said, “You’re a filmmaker, and I’m a filmmaker,” with a wide smile.

The evening also touched on lesser-known aspects of Benegal’s kindness. Kondapalli Pavan, nephew of Parsa Seetharama Rao, suggested establishing a Shyam Benegal film festival to showcase his extensive body of work. “A souvenir or book capturing his contributions would be a fitting tribute to a man whose influence went beyond the screen,” he said.

Audience members, including friends and collaborators, shared heartfelt stories of Benegal’s thoughtfulness. “Even if he couldn’t attend an event, he’d write a long, detailed letter explaining why,” shared another.

Another friend recalled how Benegal would always answer his landline, despite owning a mobile phone, saying, “It was these small acts that made him so loved.”

The speakers also explored Benegal’s iconic films like ‘Ankur’, with memories of his visit to a farm village for the shoot. “His attention to detail was unmatched,” said Hemanth Rao that even small roles, like Hemanth’s in the film, were meticulously crafted.

The programme concluded with a call to honour Benegal’s legacy by revisiting his timeless films and implementing ideas such as the proposed film festival and commemorative book. As Narsing Rao aptly summarised, “Shyam Benegal’s work wasn’t just cinematic — it was humanistic, bridging cultures and communities while remaining deeply rooted in his values.”