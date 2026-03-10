Shukla To Take Oath As Telangana Governor Today

Hyderabad: Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla arrived here on Tuesday and was received by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Shamshabad airport.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar will administer the oath of office to Shukla on Wednesday at a ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Shukla will address the joint session of the Telangana Legislature when it convenes for the Budget session on March 16.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Shukla as the Governor of Telangana on Thursday. Prior to this, he was serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Shukla will succeed Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy and several senior officials were present at the airport to welcome the Governor-designate.

Shukla was born on April 1, 1952, at Rudrapur village of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He was associated with ABVP during his student days and joined the BJP in 1983. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Gorakhpur Nagar constituency for the first time in 1989.

He was re-elected in 1991 and served as the minister of state for basic education, adult education and the language department in the government headed by Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, during the first BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, he also handled portfolios such as horticulture, sports, youth welfare and food processing. After being elected to the Assembly for the fourth time in 1996, Shukla served as minister for prison, law and justice, and rural development in the BJP governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh.

Shukla was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Uttar Pradesh and was appointed minister of state for finance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2017. His tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended on July 4, 2022.