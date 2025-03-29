Shravan Rao questioned by SIT in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: Shravan Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case (A6), appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday at the ACP office in Jubilee Hills. Rao arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai earlier that morning.

The SIT had issued notices to Rao, who was residing in the United States, on March 26, directing him to appear for questioning on March 29. A copy of the notice was also delivered to his family in Hyderabad.

Rao had previously left the country for London after a case was registered against him at Panjagutta police station in March of last year, thereby avoiding the initial SIT probe. Subsequently, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Following the Telangana High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, Rao approached the Supreme Court. On March 24, the Supreme Court granted him reprieve from arrest, contingent on his full cooperation with the SIT investigation. Police officials are hopeful that crucial information will be obtained during the questioning.