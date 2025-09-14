Showers Lash Telangana, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 33 Districts Till Wednesday

Adilabad, Hyderabad: A woman, her son and two girls drowned in the floodwaters in Wankidi mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, when they went to retrieve some bags that had floated away.

In the incident on the outskirts of Dobha village, Moharle Nirmala and her son Ganesh went to wash urea bags. When a bag was swept away, Ganesh entered the deeper part of the water and drowned. Nirmala rushed into the deep water to save her son and drowned. Two girls from the village, Ade Shashikala, 8, and Vadai Maheswari, 10, who noticed them struggling jumped in to help them but drowned. Another girl, who witnessed the incident, ran to the village to alert the locals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued heavy rainfall warnings for all 33 districts over the next four days. On Sunday, districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kamareddy were marked for potential downpours.

Monday could bring rains to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and Mulugu, while Tuesday’s alert spans areas including Adilabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Jogulamba and Gadwal.

By Wednesday, IMD forecasts heavy rain in Bhupalpally, Khammam, Kothagudem and Mulugu, with thunder, lightning and gusty winds expected in districts like Warangal, Janagaon, Nagarkurnool, and Vikarabad.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) showed that Quthbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 46.3 mm of rainfall till 8 pm, Gajularamaram, Serilingampally, Alwal, Shaikpet, Jeedimetla and the University of Hyderabad campus reported more than 18 mm rainfall.

As per TGDPS figures from Saturday evening, Venkatapuram in Mulugu district topped the charts with 106.5 mm rainfall, followed by 81.3 mm in Pentlam (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and 71 mm in Dharmavaram (Wazeed). Seven other locations registered rainfall above 65 mm.