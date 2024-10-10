Show cause notice issued to sub registrar

Nizamabad:A show cause notice has been issued to the Nizamabad Urban sub-registrar for permitting land registration using a fraudulent Aadhar card.

The orders were issued by DIG Ramesh Reddy of the registrations department. It has been reported that a woman created a fake Aadhar card in the name of a deceased individual and registered land belonging to the deceased.

Following complaints from the family members of the deceased, the registrations department conducted an inquiry and subsequently issued the show cause notice to the sub-registrar.