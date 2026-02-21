Shopkeeper Booked For Assault Over ₹5

HYDERABAD: An argument over allegedly charging ₹25 for a one-litre packaged drinking water bottle priced at ₹20 led to a violent incident at the Women’s Co-operative Societies outlet. A shopkeeper reportedly assaulted and insulted a customer after being questioned about the excess charge.

Following the customer’s complaint, Jubilee Hills police registered cases for assault and use of abusive language.

Police identified the complainant as M.A. Aslam, 38, of Banjara Hills, who had paid ₹20 for the bottle. When the shopkeeper demanded ₹25, Aslam verified the printed MRP of ₹20 and questioned the extra charge. The shopkeeper allegedly hurled filthy abuses and, when warned of a police complaint, physically attacked him.

The customer sustained bleeding injuries and was hospitalised. He submitted medical reports along with his complaint, leading police to register cases against the shopkeeper with regard to assault.

Ex-Employee Held For ₹42 Lakh Fraud

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered cases against a former employee of Indis Appa Projects Private Limited for allegedly diverting ₹42 lakh of company funds.

According to police, the suspect, Suresh Penuguduru, resigned after the alleged embezzlement. Company representative Satyanarayana Vishnupanth lodged a complaint stating Penuguduru, employed as assistant manager (accounts) from 2020 to 2024, was entrusted with maintaining financial records and payments.

An internal audit covering April 2024 to March 2025 reportedly uncovered irregularities, with payments unlawfully transferred to accounts linked to Penuguduru. The audit alleged he manipulated records and made fraudulent entries.

Police have booked him under charges of cheating, theft and other relevant sections.