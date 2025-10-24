Shooting of Cow Vigilante: Muslim Leaders Express Concern

Hyderabad:Expressing concern over the opening of fire at a cow vigilante, political leaders from Muslim community demanded a thorough probe. Some described this as a flashpoint of a deep-rooted nexus which had strengthened post-Covid, and others urged the Qureshi community, which is in the meat business, to avoid a collision course and take help of the police, rather taking law into their own hands.



In June this year, the issue of RGIA police registering a case against MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, two corporators and scores of others for allegedly barging into the police station drew media attention. That followed an incident of alleged attack by cow vigilantes on cattle traders on Shamshabad road.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the MLC said that whoever was involved in Wednesday’s incident did not have any relation with the earlier incidents. He said that he was informed that the latest incident was a fall-out over sharing of extortion money. “We are not familiar with those who were involved in the incident. The Jamaat don’t have any kind of relation with these people,” Baig said.



The MBT’s Amjedullah Khan alleged that there was a nexus between the cow vigilante and a few involved in meat business and some in law enforcement. Describing it as a big scandal, Amjedullah demanded that the authorities not only investigate the incident, but also break the nexus.



Meanwhile, representatives of the Qureshi community have requested the fraternity to follow the rule of law, which is applicable equally to all citizens. None should take law into their own hands and rather take help from the police, they said.



“There are a set of government rules to deal with the situation. None should take the law into their own hands. I urge people to take help from the police when such challenges are faced. Using firearms is illegal and it is wrong and rules should be followed to avoid getting into problems,” said a senior leader of a Qureshi association, on condition of anonymity.