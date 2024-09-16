Shoba Yatra Prep for 70-Foot Ganesh Idol Starts in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Works related to the Shoba Yatra of the 70-feet-tall Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi idol, the Bada Ganesh of Khairatabad, commenced on Sunday. A heavy transporter was brought to the pandal and welding works began to hold the idol.

The heavy vehicle, from Vijayawada, and welding crew have been rented for the 10th year running.

“By around 2 am on Tuesday, the pandal roof will be removed and by the morning, with the help of the crane, the idol will be placed on the vehicle,” said an official who oversees the operations every year.

Just like the previous year, the rudrakshas from the mala that adorned the idol was distributed to the people on Sunday. “All these rudraksha were procured from Kashi. On Monday the deity adorned it and on Sunday we distributed it,” said an organiser.