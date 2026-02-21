Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces 6 Crore Lakhpati Didi Target, Inaugurates NAARM Facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union agricultural minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Centre had set a new target to create six crore Lakhpati Didis under the Rural Livelihood Mission by 2029-30. Speaking to media persons after chairing the Central-level coordination committee (CLCC) meeting held here on Saturday, Chouhan said the previous target to create three crore Lakhpati Didis by the end of 2027 had been achieved by 2025.

A Lakpati Didi refers to a woman whose net income per year is ₹1 lakh or more. "For the revised target we have made the roadmap and currently 3.01 crore women achieved the milestone," he said. Around ₹12,27,000 crore had been provided as loans and about ₹62,558 crore has been given as government grants.

The Union minister said 1.5 crore women would be linked to pension schemes and 90 per cent of them would be covered in Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojana. Further, a financial literacy campaign would be conducted to provide training on banking procedures and loan payment and 50 lakh entrepreneurs would be connected to digital payment systems.

The CLCC featured thematic technical sessions on financial literacy, household-level financial resilience and expanding access to credit for livelihoods and enterprises. Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union minister of state, and state minister Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, participated in the meeting.

Chouhan also launched the Kshamata Bhawan at the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) on Saturday, which is celebrating its golden jubilee. The Kshamata Bhawan is part of capacity building programmes for stakeholders. Chouhan reviewed the progress and future plan of ICAR institutes and suggested that the institutes develop roadmaps to achieve self-sufficiency, especially in oilseeds and millets, and increased profitability from the farmers’ point of view.