Shivraj Interacts With Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad:Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited Mansonapally and Ramachandraguda villages in Rangareddy district as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. During his interaction with farmers, he was informed that many have adopted crop diversification and integrated farming practices, resulting in higher yields and increased income.

Chouhan said the Central government’s primary focus is farmer prosperity. He noted that advanced and economically empowered agriculture is essential to building a developed India. He highlighted that agriculture contributes 18 per cent to the national GDP and the Abhiyan aims to bridge the lab-to-land gap by ensuring scientific research directly benefits farmers. To achieve this, 2,170 teams comprising over 16,000 scientists have been deployed to visit villages and disseminate region-specific agricultural knowledge, he informed.



Experts discuss tech in mineral mapping



Hyderabad:The Next-Gen Geophysics 2025 Conference began in Hyderabad on Monday, bringing together scientists, researchers and industry experts to discuss new technologies in mineral exploration.

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar inaugurated the event by launching advanced hydraulic drilling rigs. They also inaugurated the expo pavilion and visited various exhibition stalls to learn about the latest geophysical tools and techniques.

The two-day conference, running through June 10, will cover topics including seismic methods and drone surveys. A significant part of the discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being applied to improve mineral discovery processes.

Dr S. Ravi, deputy director general at Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Hyderabad, welcomed the guests and thanked the officials for their support. Delegates from India and abroad are attending to share knowledge and innovations in geoscientific exploration.

Geological Survey of India director general Asit Saha spoke about the organisation’s role in mineral research, while MP Etala Rajendar highlighted the importance of geoscientific research in mineral security, environmental management, and disaster preparedness.

Minister G. Kishan Reddy addressed India’s efforts to secure critical minerals and the use of new technologies such as seismic data and AI in resource exploration. He also talked about the National Quantum Mission, with a budget of `6,000 crore, aiming to advance quantum technology in India.

Jupally pledges Rs 10 cr for artists



Hyderabad:Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday announced that up to `10 crore could be allocated to support artists, writers and cultural initiatives aimed at promoting social awareness and building a healthier society.

Speaking at a conference, the minister said that welfare schemes alone are not enough to uplift living standards. “Real change will come only when we eliminate superstition, unhealthy lifestyles and negative thinking,” he explained.

The minister urged poets, writers, artists and intellectuals to use their talents to raise awareness and foster positive thinking. He noted that rising expenses on private education, healthcare and luxury goods were pushing many families into debt, highlighting the need for mindset change and awareness.

He proposed the formation of a committee under Prof. Kodandaram to prepare actionable recommendations based on the conference’s deliberations. The minister also assured that he would take up demands related to better employment, higher pay and pensions for artists with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Participants at the event suggested including folk arts in school curricula, providing health insurance for artists, and creating audio-visual campaigns to combat social evils and protect youth from harmful influences.