Shivendra Joins As Joint Managing Director of HMRL

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail, which will soon be taken over by the Telangana state government, has appointed Shivendra Pratap, IAS, as the joint managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). Prior to this appointment, he served as the additional collector of Mahbubnagar district.

On assuming office, he called on HMRL managing director Sarfaraz Ahmad, who extended his warm wishes for a successful and impactful tenure in his new role.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited continues to play a pivotal role in providing safe, efficient, and sustainable urban transportation to the citizens of Hyderabad. Metro authorities stated that the appointment of Shivendra Pratap is expected to further strengthen the organisation’s commitment to excellence and public service.