Shivaratri Festival: Massive Traffic Jam at Srisailam Ghat Road

As the annual brahmotsavam started from Sunday, a large number of devotees thronged the temple mostly in cars resulting in traffic jams on the ghat road from Sri Sakshi Gapanathi temple to Srisailam temple.

The police had a tough time regulating the traffic as cars turned up in large numbers to the temple where the brahmotsavam would be conducted from February 8 to 18 on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival.

The turnout is expected to increase manifold by the Sivaratri festival. The police made necessary arrangements to regulate traffic on the ghat road to avoid unnecessary problems to devotees. Brahmotsavam is one of the most important festivals celebrated every year at Srisailam during Shivaratri festival.