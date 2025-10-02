Shivadhar Reddy Takes Charge As TG DGP

Hyderabad:Former Telangana intelligence chief Batulla Shivadhar Reddy on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP), succeeding Dr Jitender. He took charge at 9.44 am at the Lakdikapul DGP office after an interfaith prayer ceremony.

Shivadhar Reddy, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the RR cadre, hails from Tool-e-Kalan (Pedda Tundla) in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Ranga Reddy district. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, he has held several key positions in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



He earlier served as superintendent of police for Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Chintapalli in the Visakhapatnam rural district. He also served as additional SP (squadron commander) in the Greyhounds, additional SP in Bellampalli (Adilabad district), and held postings in Nalgonda, Srikakulam, Nellore and Guntur.



In Hyderabad, he worked as deputy commissioner of police for traffic and south zone, and as superintendent of police in the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). He later served as DIG, SIB (Intelligence), and as additional director and inspector general (director) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He also served as Visakhapatnam police commissioner.

Shivadhar Reddy was part of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) in 2003–2004. He went on to become the first chief of intelligence in Telangana after the state’s formation and subsequently the DGP (DG), Intelligence. His last posting before the new appointment was inspector general of police, Intelligence, Telangana.

The new DGP has received several honours, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), Antrik Suraksha Seva Pathak (2003), United Nations Police Medal (2003), Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011), Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalta Padak (2018), President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (2020) and Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak (2021).