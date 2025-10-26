Shivadhar Reddy Calls on DCP Injured in Chaderghat Firing Incident

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy called on Southeast zone DCP S. Chaitanya Kumar who suffered injuries in a firing incident at Chaderghat on Saturday evening.

Kumar is now undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital here. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other officials were also present at the hospital.

The DCP opened two rounds of fire, injuring a rowdy-sheeter who attacked him and his gunman, police constable S.V.N. Rao, with a dagger when they tried to stop him from snatching mobile phone. The incident occurred at Victoria Playground under the Chaderghat police limits at about 5.30 pm on Saturday. The suspect, Mohammed Omar Ansari, sustained injuries to his stomach and knee.