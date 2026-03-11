Shiv Pratap Shukla Sworn in as Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as Telangana Governor on Wednesday.Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to Shukla at Lok Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and his Cabinet colleagues were among the dignitaries present. Shukla, who earlier served as the Himachal Pradesh Governor, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival here on Tuesday by Reddy.



